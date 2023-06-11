‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Ignites to $110 Million at International Box Office, $170 Million Globally

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” kicked off at the international box office with $110 million from 68 markets, including a decent $40 million start in China.

The seventh installment in Paramount’s action franchise also pulled in $60 million in its North American debut, bringing its worldwide tally to a solid $170 million. Overseas audiences will be key to the theatrical success of “Transformers,” which cost $200 million. Prior entries in the 16-year-old series have earned as much as 70% of overall box office returns outside of the U.S. and Canada.

At the international box office, ticket sales for “Rise of the Beasts” are pacing 32% below “Bumblebee,” which is the most recent entry in the series. The newest chapter has managed to set franchise records in eight smaller markets, including Indonesia, Argentina and Peru. The Autobots will take the box office milestones where they can get them.

In China, which has been a hit-or-miss territory for recent Hollywood films, “Rise of the Beasts” notched the second-best opening weekend of the year. Other-top grossing territories were Mexico ($7.3 million), Indonesia ($5.3 million), Peru ($5 million), and Korea ($4.4 million). The film opens in Japan, another major market, in August.

Steven Caple Jr. (“Creed II”) directed the PG-13 rated “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in a story about Optimus Prime and the Autobots as they attempt to take out a threat that’s capable of destroying the entire planet. Reviews were mixed, but audiences seem to be embracing the film.

Elsewhere, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” crossed a major milestone with $800 million at the global box office. With those ticket sales, the threequel is still trailing its predecessor, 2017’s “Vol. 2” with $863 million but it’s officially surpassed 2014’s original “Guardians of the Galaxy” with $773 million.