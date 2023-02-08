Disney Announces New ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ Sequels on the Way, ‘Avatar’ Experience Coming to Disneyland

Amidst the difficult news he had to deliver about layoffs and losses, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed several big news items for fans. For animated film lovers, Iger announced that two new sequels to massive franchises — “Toy Story” and “Frozen” — were in development. The sequel to animated comedy “Zootopia” was also announced.

The “Toy Story” franchise consists of four theatrical chapters and one spin-off: 2022’s “Lightyear.” Although the latter chapter underperformed, “Toy Story 3” and “Toy Story 4” both made more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, the first “Frozen” movie debuted in 2013 and was a smash hit, and the sequel “Frozen II” made more than $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office in 2019.

Iger also announced that Pandora is coming to the west coast. During the company’s earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter on Wednesday, Iger announced that an ‘Avatar’ Experience will be coming to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

Currently, Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando features “Pandora – The World of Avatar,” an area dedicated to James Cameron’s creation.

