Tom Sizemore’s Family ‘Deciding End of Life Matters’ After Brain Aneurysm, Doctors Say ‘There’s No Further Hope’

Tom Sizemore’s family is “deciding end of life matters” for the 61-year-old actor after he suffered a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18, Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago confirmed to Variety.

According to a statement from Lago, on Monday “doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

The statement continues, “We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

On Feb. 18, Sizemore collapsed in his Los Angeles home and was transported to the hospital by paramedics. There, doctors determined that he had suffered a brain aneurysm as the result of a stroke. Sizemore has remained in critical condition since, and is in a coma under intensive care.

Known for playing the tough guy, Sizemore rose to fame in the 1990s with films like “Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man,” “Passenger 57,” “True Romance” and “Natural Born Killers.” He got his big break in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 war film “Saving Private Ryan,” in which he played Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath. “Saving Private Ryan” went on to score a best picture nomination at the Academy Awards. Over the course of his career, Sizemore has worked with directors including Michael Mann, Martin Scorsese, Peter Hyams, Carl Franklin, Oliver Stone, Ridley Scott and Michael Bay.

Sizemore is also a convicted abuser. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence against his girlfriend at the time, and in 2017, Sizemore pled no contest to two charges of domestic violence after being arrested a few months earlier on suspicion of assaulting his partner.

In 2005, Sizemore was sentenced to several months in jail after being caught attempting to fake a urine test. In 2007, he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, and in 2019, he was arrested for possession of “various illegal narcotics.” Sizemore has been public about his struggles with substance abuse, appearing on “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew” and “Dr. Phil” to discuss his legal troubles.