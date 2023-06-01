Tom Holland Says ‘Spider-Man 4’ Meetings Were Happening, but Now ‘On Pause’ in Solidarity With Writers Strike

Tom Holland has given an update on the development of his fourth “Spider-Man” movie.

At the premiere of his new Apple TV+ show “The Crowded Room” in New York City on Thursday night, Holland told Variety that though he can’t share too much, he has “been having meetings” about the next chapter in the Marvel franchise. However, those conversations have been put on hold for now due to the ongoing writers strike.

“I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers,” Holland said. “There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

Holland echoed what “Spider-Man” producer Amy Pascal told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of another movie in the Spidey universe, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course we are,” Pascal said. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

Holland stars in psychological thriller “The Crowded Room” as Danny Sullivan, who is arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979. Through a series of interviews with an interrogator named Rya (Amanda Seyfried), Sullivan slowly reveals his darkest secrets.

In addition to starring in the series, Holland also served as an executive producer, which allowed him to help shape the show from the ground up.

“When we started ‘The Crowded Room,’ there was nothing but a beat sheet. There was nothing but, ‘This is what we think this show will be about,'” he said. “Developing that with [creator] Akiva Goldsman, figuring out how we should pivot to a piece of fiction, working on casting our wonderful cast, finding the locations, picking the costumes, being involved in all of that stuff was just a dream come true. I loved every second of it. It was also the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I can’t wait to do it again.”

ElizaBeth Taylor contributed to this report.