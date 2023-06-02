Tom Holland Says ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Is the Best Spider-Man Movie, Not One of His Own

Tom Holland’s favorite movie starring the Marvel superhero Spider-Man is actually not one of his own.

Holland, who has donned the Spidey suit for three standalone movies as well as “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” told the Associated Press on Thursday night that 2018’s animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is “the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made.”

“I think the first ‘Spider-Verse’ movie is the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made,” Holland told the AP at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room.” “I’m so proud of everyone involved. [Producer] Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her [to the premiere] as her date, I couldn’t go because I’m here working. But I’m incredibly proud of them, I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Tom Holland is excited for the "Spider-Verse" sequel out this week and paid the first "Spider-Verse" film a surprising compliment while at the Apple TV+ premiere of "The Crowded Room." pic.twitter.com/7vjUqu3Sye — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2023

The long-awaited sequel to “Into the Spider-Verse,” titled “Across the Spider-Verse,” opened in theaters on Friday. Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld are back as the voices of Miles Morales/ Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy/ Spider-Woman, along with an impressive cast including Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac. “Across the Spider-Verse” has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, currently sitting at a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Holland also gave an update on the development of “Spider-Man 4” at the premiere of “The Crowded Room,” telling Variety that he’s “been having meetings,” but that conversations are currently on hold in solidarity with the writers strike.

“I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers,” Holland said. “There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

This echoed what Pascal told Variety at the premiere of “Across the Spider-Verse” on Wednesday.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course we are,” Pascal said. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”