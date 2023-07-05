Tom Cruise Wants to Keep Making ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies Until He’s 80, Just Like Harrison Ford and Indiana Jones: ‘I Hope to Still Be Going’

Harrison Ford just wrapped up his tenure as Indiana Jones in the franchise’s fifth installment, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which opened in theaters just a few weeks before the actor’s 81st birthday. Tom Cruise hopes to have the same longevity when it comes to playing Ethan Hunt in Paramount’s long-running “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald at the Australian premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Cruise said he wants to keep making “Mission: Impossible” movies until he is Ford’s age. Cruise just turned 61 years old on July 3, 2023.

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise said. “I hope to keep making ‘Mission: Impossible’ films until I’m his age.”

Although Ford has ended his run as Indiana Jones at 80, he has no plans to give up acting at this time. “I don’t do well when I don’t have work,” he said in June when announcing he will not retire from acting. “I love to work. I love to feel useful. It’s my jones. I want to be helpful… and it’s the people you get to work with. The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration.”

Cruise also weighed in on the viral photos of him holding up movie tickets to summer tentpoles “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” The actor admitted that hasn’t actually seen either tentpole just yet, but he is planning to do so on opening weekend.

“I grew up seeing movies on the big screen,” Cruise said. “That’s how I make them, and I like that experience; it’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important. I still go the movies.”

“I want to see both ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer,” he added. “I’ll see them opening weekend. Friday I’ll see ‘Oppenheimer’ first and then ‘Barbie’ on Saturday.”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” opens July 12 from Paramount.