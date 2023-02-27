Tom Cruise Admits He ‘Was Crying’ During Val Kilmer Reunion in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: ‘He Instantly Became Iceman Again’

It stands with good reason that if any scene made you cry in “Top Gun: Maverick,” it was the emotional reunion between Tom Cruise’s Maverick and Val Kilmer’s Iceman. Kilmer had not acted in years after losing the ability to speak due to undergoing throat cancer treatment in 2014, but the actor returned for an emotional scene in the blockbuster “Top Gun” sequel. Suffice to say, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Kilmer reprised the role of Iceman and appeared opposite Tom Cruise, 36 years after the original “Top Gun.” The moment was so powerful that not even Cruise could hold back tears.

“I just want to say that was pretty emotional. I’ve known Val for decades,” Cruise said during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “For him to come back and play that character… he’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You’re looking at Iceman.”

“I was crying. I got emotional,” Cruise confessed. “He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” was the second movie to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office amid the pandemic, following “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” With a $1.48 billion gross, “Maverick” ranks as the 11th highest-grossing movie in history worldwide (unadjusted for inflation). The film is the fifth-highest grosser at the domestic box office with $718 million.

Steven Spielberg recently told Cruise at the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon that he saved the theatrical movie business with “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“You saved Hollywood’s ass and you might have saved theatrical distribution,” Spielberg told his “Minority Report” and “War of the Worlds” star. “Seriously, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ might have saved the entire theatrical industry.”

“Top: Gun Maverick” is nominated for six Oscars, including best picture.