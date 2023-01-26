Tobey Maguire Said ‘Finally!’ When Asked to Reprise Spider-Man and Wants to Do a Fifth Movie: ‘Why Wouldn’t I?’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought Tobey Maguire back to the web-slinging role for the first time in 15 years. Maguire always intended to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie after 2007’s divisive “Spider-Man 3,” but creative differences between director Sam Raimi and Sony Pictures prevented him from doing so. “No Way Home” finally gave Maguire his fourth “Spider-Man” movie, and he says in the upcoming new book, “Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special,” that he’s more than eager to return for a fifth time.

“When they called initially, I was like finally!” Maguire said of his return (via Marvel). “I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves – you know, ‘What will this look like and what will the experience be?’ But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes!” It’s fun and exciting.'”

“I love these films and I love all of the different series,” Maguire continued. “If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

Sony has yet to announce any concrete plans for its next live-action “Spider-Man” movie. It will surely star Tom Holland, who has played the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017. Whether or not the multiverse allows Maguire and Andrew Garfield to come back remains to be seen. Considering “No Way Home” grossed $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office, anything’s possible.

“Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special” is a behind-the-scenes book on the making of the Marvel tentpole that includes brand new interviews with Maguire, Garfield and more. Maguire said putting his old Spider-Man costume back on for “No Way Home” felt like going home again.

“The suit can definitely be a challenge at time when you’ve got to get into the full thing,” he added. “But then, once you’re comfortable, there is something fun about it. As an actor, it helps when you get in your costume. You begin to feel it more and embody it more… You start to feel pretty at home pretty swiftly.”

“Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special” is now available for pre-order and releases Feb. 28.