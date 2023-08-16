Timothée Chalamet Visited ‘Barbie’ Set and Told Greta Gerwig, ‘I Should’ve Been in This.’ She Responded: ‘I Know! Why Aren’t You?’

Greta Gerwig revealed in an interview with Hollywood First Look during her “Barbie” press tour that Timothée Chalamet visited the film’s set in London and lamented over not being able to star in the film. Gerwig directed Chalamet in both “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.” The filmmaker previously told CinemaBlend that Chalamet and her muse Saoirse Ronan were courted for cameo appearances in “Barbie” but scheduling conflicts got in the way.

“I tried to get them both in it. They both couldn’t do it,” Gerwig reiterated to Hollywood First Look. “Although Timothée did come by the set and then said, ‘I should have been in this,’ And I was like, ‘I know! Why aren’t you in this?’”

Gerwig previously said that she had planned for Chalamet and Ronan to appear in “Barbie” in “speciality cameos,” but “both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

Ronan was filming and producing “The Outrun” at the same time Gerwig was filming “Barbie” and thus couldn’t fit a cameo into her schedule. “The Outrun” is adapted from the 2016 memoir by Scottish journalist and author Amy Liptrot.

Chalamet and Ronan were far from the only actors who couldn’t make “Barbie” fit into their schedule. The film’s casting directors revealed last month that “Saturday Night Live” Emmy nominee Bowen Yang, “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner Dan Levy and “Dear Evan Hansen” Tony winner Ben Platt were all in the running to play versions of Ken in the film but scheduling logistics prevented the castings from happening. Jonathan Groff also circled the role of Ken’s long-suffering friend Allan before Michael Cera landed the part.

“Barbie” is now playing in theaters nationwide from Warner Bros.