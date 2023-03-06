Tim Robbins Backs Woody Harrelson: COVID Set Protocols Are a ‘Charade’ and It’s ‘Time to End’ Them

Tim Robbins is backing Woody Harrelson’s demand for Hollywood to end COVID protocols on film and television sets. Sharing Variety’s article about Harrelson’s opinion, Robbins told his Twitter followers: “Woody is right. Time to end this charade.” The “Shawshank Redemption” actor tagged SAG-AFTRA and the Actors’ Equity Association so that both organizations could see his plea.

In an interview with The New York Times last month, Harrelson said it’s “absurd” that COVID protocols are still in effect on Hollywood sets. He added, “I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on. I’m just like, let’s be done with this nonsense.”

“It’s not fair to the crews,” he continued. “I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual? I shouldn’t be talking about this [expletive]. It makes me angry for the crew. The anarchist part of me, I don’t feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination. That’s not a free country. Really I’m talking about the crew. Because I can get out of wearing a mask. I can test less. I’m not in the same position they’re in, but it’s wrong. It’s three years. Stop.”

Harrelson’s New York Times interview published shortly before his stint hosting “Saturday Night Live” on Feb. 25. The actor generated controversy for his opening monologue, which built to a polarizing COVID conspiracy joke. Harrelson spent the majority of his monologue touting the “craziest script” he ever read.

“So the movie goes like this,” Harrelson explained at the monologue’s climax. “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

“I threw the script away,” Harrelson added. “I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day.”

Harrelson was clearly referring to COVID mandates and vaccines, which he has routinely criticized over the last few years. Now Robbins is joining Harrelson is urging Hollywood to do away with COVID-related regulations.