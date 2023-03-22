Tilda Swinton’s ‘The Eternal Daughter’ Acquired for U.K., Ireland Distribution by BFI – Global Bulletin

DISTRIBUTION

BFI Distribution has acquired Joanna Hogg’s gothic ghost story “The Eternal Daughter,” starring Tilda Swinton in a dual role, for theatrical release in the U.K. and Ireland and will release in cinemas this fall. In the film, an artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past.

The film had its world premiere at Venice in 2022 and also screened at the London and Toronto festivals. Alongside its wider distribution, it will also screen at London’s BFI Southbank as part of a complete Hogg retrospective season, which will run alongside a program of films that have influenced her work. The film is the BFI’s second acquisition from A24, following “God’s Creatures” earlier this year.

Executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Rose Garnett and coproduced by Eimhear McMahon, the film is produced by Hogg alongside Ed Guiney, Emma Norton and Andrew Lowe. It is an Element Pictures production with the support of A24, BBC Film, JWH Films and Sikelia Productions.

APPOINTMENTS

ITV Studios label MultiStory Media has promoted Simone Haywood to creative director, MultiStory London, reporting into chief creative officer Ana de Moraes. Haywood has delivered some of the label’s biggest new programs, including “Scared of the Dark” for Channel 4, BBC Three’s “Project Icon” (coproduced with ITV America) and “Big Flower Fight” for Netflix, as well as overseeing “Come Dine With Me” for Channel 4. Haywood will build on the label’s output alongside Ceri Aston, creative director, MultiStory North.

Jon Cahn, whose credits include “SAS: Who Dares Wins” and “Married at First Sight,” is joining the entertainment team as executive producer. Zinia Scroggs, who previously series produced BBC Three’s “Glow Up,” is joining as series editor. Both executives will report into Haywood.

BRAND VALUATION

The latest Indian celebrity brand valuation study from global consulting firm Kroll has seen Bollywood star Ranveer Singh leapfrog cricket icon Virat Kohli as the most valued brand in the country with a brand value of $181.7 million, $23.4 million higher than 2021. After four years at the top, Kohli now occupies the second position with a brand value of $176.9 million, while Bollywood star Akshay Kumar retained the third position with a brand value of $153.6 million. Fellow Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are fourth position and fifth respectively with $102.9 million and $82.9 million.

Aviral Jain, managing director, valuation advisory services, Kroll, told Variety: “Ranveer Singh’s meteoric rise in brand valuation reflects his ability to constantly reinvent himself and stay relevant in a highly competitive industry. He has a diverse and extensive endorsement portfolio, ranging from sportswear to beauty brands, and his association with high-profile events such as the FIFA World Cup 2022 has further strengthened his global appeal. His creative energy and unique style have resonated with audiences, making him a powerful force in the celebrity brand world. We look forward to seeing how brand Ranveer continues to evolve in the future.”