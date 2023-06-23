Tia Nomore, Breakout Star of Sundance Player ‘Earth Mama,’ Signs With Range Media Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

Breakout Sundance star and rapper Tia Nomore has signed with Range Media Partners for representation in acting and music.

Nomore is the lead in Savannah Leaf’s upcoming A24 drama “Earth Mama,” in which she delivered a critically acclaimed debut feature performance at this year’s Sundance Film Festival as a struggling single mother. Well established in hip hop, Nomore rose to prominence as an artist on the Oakland music scene.

In “Earth Mama,” Nomore stars as expectant mom Gia, who already has two kids in foster care as she anticipates a third. Though she has the support of a tight-knit community in the Bay Area, she faces formidable challenges in reclaiming her family and building a new life. A24, the studio behind the Oscar winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” will release the film on July 7.

The film “aims to represent a situation that’s much broader than Gia, presenting an imperfect protagonist with no illusions of happily ever after,” wrote Variety chief film critic Peter DeBruge in his Sundance review. “Leaf recognizes that whatever happens to Gia, the problem remains. Her portrait is intended to illuminate, and Nomore makes for a wonderful collaborator in this.”

Erika Alexander, Keta Price, Doechii, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Bokeem Woodbine, Kami Jones, Slim Yan and Dominic Fike (“Euphoria”) costar in the project.

On the music side, Nomore most recently released “Sauce” with Fat Tony. Previous tracks include “Drip” with Amen and Stoni, and “Nu Chain.” Her single “Hyphy” is featured in the Netflix film “A Day and a Night,” as was the track “Win/Win” in the streamer’s series “Raising Dion.”

Nomore is also repped by the law firm Granderson Des Rochers.