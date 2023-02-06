‘The Woman King’ Star Thuso Mbedu Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Woman King” and “The Underground Railroad” star Thuso Mbedu has signed with CAA for representation.

Mbedu most recently starred in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s critically-acclaimed historical epic, “The Woman King,” opposite Viola Davis. The Sony film tells the story of the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s and its all-female military unit known as the Agojie. Mbedu plays Nawi, an ambitious recruit who yearns to join the fighting force, led by General Nanisca (Davis). Shot on location in Mbedu’s home country of South Africa, the film also stars John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Adrienne Warren.

“The Woman King” was recognized among the American Film Institute (AFI) and the National Board of Review’s top 10 films of the year and was named best picture by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) and the Black Film Critics Circle. Among the accolades, Mbedu’s performance was singled out by the Alliance of Women Film Journalists (where she was nominated for the EDA Female Focus Award Best Woman Breakthrough Performance) and the Black Reel Awards (where she received nominations for outstanding supporting actress and breakthrough actress). The film was also a box office success, opening at No. 1 in the U.S. and totaling more than $94 million worldwide.

Already an established actress in South Africa, Mbedu burst onto the scene in the U.S. with Barry Jenkins’ Amazon Prime Video series “The Underground Railroad.” Based on the novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead, the series follows Mbedu’s Cora as the young woman flees enslavement on a Georgia plantation in the mid-1800s and fights to begin a new life. Mbedu won an Independent Spirit Award, Gotham Award and Hollywood Critics Association Award for her performance.

While the roles mark Mbedu’s international breakthrough, the actor is no stranger to critical praise or awards buzz. In 2017 and 2018, she received two International Emmy Award nominations and won a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) for her breakout performance on the drama series “Is’thunzi.”

In addition to CAA, Mbedu continues to be represented by Creative Partners Group; Tara Kole at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP; Bianca Levin at Gang Tyre Ramer Brown & Passman; and Wolf-Kasteler.