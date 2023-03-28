Thomas Haden Church Says Sandman ‘Coming Back’ Is Being ‘Discussed’: ‘Maybe Picking Up a More Fulfilling Story’

Thomas Haden Church was one of the many Spider-Man alum who returned for Marvel’s 2021 blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Church reprised his role of Flint Marko/Sandman from Sam Raimi’s 2007 “Spider-Man 3,” but his screen-time in “No Way Home” was fairly limited when compared to fellow returning villains like Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). In a new interview with The DisInsider, Church said conversations are taking place about future big screen appearances for Sandman.

“We had a whole story involving his his daughter, for ‘No Way Home,'” Church said about the character. “And it just ended up [cut]. There was just so much going on…Amy [Pascal] and Kevin [Feige], we all had a lot of conversations. And I would say that conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into an a future iteration of it.”

Church continued, “The conversation has happened about him coming back, and maybe picking up a more fulfilling story.”

Doubling down on a potential Flint Marko/Sandman return, Church added: “That’s been discussed.”

Church is far from the only actor who wants to be back in the “Spider-Man” universe on the big screen. Tobey Maguire, who returned in “No Way Home” as Spider-Man for the first time since 2007’s “Spider-Man 3,” revealed in January that he’s more than eager to return to as the famous web-slinger for what would be his fifth go-around as the superhero.

“I love these films and I love all of the different series,” Maguire said. “If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

Willem Dafoe is also leaving the door open to play Green Goblin for a third time, following 2002’s “Spider-Man” and “No Way Home.”

“If everything was right, sure,” Dafoe recently told Inverse about playing Green Goblin again. “I mean, that’s a great role. I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both.”

Neither Sony nor Disney has yet to announce any concrete plans for the next live-action “Spider-Man” movie with Tom Holland, although Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed the story for the next film has been cracked.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly about Holland’s anticipated fourth “Spider-Man” movie. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.’