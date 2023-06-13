‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Trailer: Jamie Foxx and John Boyega Join Forces in Netflix’s Science-Fiction Mystery

Netflix has released the first official trailer for the satirical conspiracy film “They Cloned Tyrone,” starring Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, Golden Globe winner John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.

“They Cloned Tyrone” will premiere on Netflix on July 21. Ahead of its streaming release, the movie will debut at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) on June 14. The film wrapped in April 2021, according to Boyega’s Instagram account.

Per the film’s official logline, “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Parris and Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

Foxx stars as Slick Charles, Boyega as Fontaine, Parris as Yo-Yo and Tyler Antonius as Tyrone. The cast also features Kiefer Sutherland, David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Joshua Mikel and James Moses Black.

“They Cloned Tyrone” is the directorial debut of Juel Taylor, who co-wrote the film with Tony Rettenmaier. Prior to serving as co-screenwriter on this film, Taylor also penned “Creed II,” “Shooting Stars” and “Young. Wild. Free.”

Ahead of the first official trailer, Netflix shared the first official posters, featuring Foxx, Boyeda and Parris, on Monday morning.

New posters for ‘THEY CLONED TYRONE’, starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris.



Trailer releases tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7DoL54aOpl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 12, 2023

Foxx also serves as producer alongside Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr.” Love and Datari Turner, with executive producers Mark R. Wright, Kim Roth, Jack Murray, Federal Films, Dana Sano and Monte Lipman. James Lopez and Poppy Hanks are co-executive producers.

The upcoming premiere is Foxx’s first film to debut after the actor was hospitalized following a “medical complication” earlier this year.

Watch the “They Cloned Tyrone” trailer below.