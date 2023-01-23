Ben Platt and Molly Gordon’s Mockumentary ‘Theater Camp’ Sells to Searchlight Following Sundance Premiere

“Theater Camp,” a loving mockumentary about thespians starring Ben Platt and Molly Gordon, has sold to Searchlight following its premiere at this year’s at Sundance Film Festival. The deal, which is for worldwide rights, came together for $8 million. It’s expected to include a theatrical release.

Gordon and Nick Lieberman directed the crowd-pleaser, which also features Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison and Ayo Edebiri. “Theater Camp” takes place at a scrappy overnight camp in upstate New York and begins as AdirondACTS founder Joan (Amy Sedaris) falls into a coma. In her absence, her crypto bro son Troy and some quirky instructors are left to keep the financially strapped theater haven afloat during the summer.

“Theater Camp,” which takes inspiration from Christopher Guest-style observational satirical comedies, played to an enthusiastic crowed at Park City’s Eccles Theater and received a standing ovation. At the premiere, Leiberman called the film a “labor of love” and Gordon shared the project “came out of us wanting to make something with our friends.” The movie was co-written by Gordon, Lieberman, Platt and Galvin, who are long-time best friends in real life.

“The film was birthed out of just wanting to make something together and being inspired by people who came up together,” Gordon told Variety prior to the premiere. “It just felt like this big friend hang that was also really hard and took 19 days and was a crazy thing.”

Nw that weekend one has wrapped, the Sundance market is starting to heat up. Netflix just plunked down a huge $20 million for worldwide rights to “Fair Play,” a sexy thriller starring Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor. A few days earlier, Magnolia nabbed the documentary “Little Richard: I Am Everything” and Netflix landed “Run Rabbit Run,” a thriller starring Sarah Snook.

