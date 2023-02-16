‘Theater Camp’ Co-Director Nick Lieberman Signs With Range Media Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

Nick Lieberman, a writer and director on the breakout Sundance comedy “Theater Camp,” has signed with Range Media Partners for representation.

Sold out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival to Searchlight for $8 million and guaranteed a theatrical release, the feature earned an ensemble prize from the U.S. Dramatic jury. Equal parts scathing satire and heartwarming camp adventure for child performers, “Theater Camp” stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Gavlin, Patti Harrison, Jimmy Tatro and Ayo Edebiri.

Lieberman and Gordon directed from a script by Lieberman, Platt, Galvin and Gordon. Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum produced via Gloria Sanchez Productions along with Erik Feig’s Picturestart. The film will screen at the forthcoming South by Southwest film festival before hitting theaters later this year.

“Theater Camp” was expanded from an earlier short. In his review for Variety, chief film critic Peter Debruge praised the collective effort from the adult actors and their band of charismatic kids, writing, “Anyone who’s ever participated in a pageant or play as a kid (and who hasn’t?) will recognize that feeling, as the whole troupe rises to the occasion and produces something they can be proud of.”

Los Angeles–based Lieberman got his start in music videos with a variety of artists, including Platt (“I Wanna Love You But I Don’t”) and Remi Wolf (“Liz”). His commercial work includes projects with Samsung, Billboard and Fendi. In addition to Range, the director is now a client of legal firm Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.