‘The White Lotus’ Breakout Star Leo Woodall Wraps Continent-Hopping Indie Film ‘Nomad’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Production has wrapped on TXL Films’ “Nomad,” featuring Leo Woodall, breakout star of HBO’s Emmy-winning series “The White Lotus,” and Sana’a Shaik (“2067”).

The film tells the story of a mysterious loner (Woodall) with a bizarre condition that takes him inexplicably to the ends of the earth. When he crosses paths with a stifled city girl (Shaik), they are plunged into a fight for survival that takes them across every continent.

“Nomad” is from writer-director Taron Lexton, known for “In Search of Fellini” (2017). The film is unique in that it is one of the few films that shot across all seven continents, like Jacques Perrin, Jacques Cluzaud and Michel Debats’ Oscar nominated documentary “Winged Migration” (2001).

Lexton filmed “Nomad” entirely on location across 26 countries, with its two lead actors and a traveling crew of just eight. The project was filmed in Imax on Arri cameras and lenses with no green screen, no sets and no cinema lights.

“My goal was to create a film that weaves a fictional narrative into the real world, embracing as much of Earth, and humanity, as possible,” Lexton said. “We collaborated with local filmmakers, artists and indigenous peoples to authentically represent a massive range of ethnic and cultural realities and to celebrate the awe-inspiring diversity of this planet.”

The film is produced by Nathan Lorch and Milena Ferreira and co-produced by Nick Lane, with Nicole Jones as associate producer, Brandon Marion as executive producer and with cinematography by Kevin Garrison.

“Nomad” also stars Jordi Webber (“Head High”), Abbey Hoes (“Nena”) and a diverse supporting cast from six continents, including local indigenous peoples and non-actors.

Woodall is part of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series SAG-winning cast of “The White Lotus,” in which he played a morally bankrupt con artist who becomes integral to the many twists of the narrative. He was previously in the Apple TV+ film “Cherry,” from the Russo brothers, who cast him in their upcoming Amazon spy series “Citadel.” Next up is the male lead in “One Day,” an adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestselling novel for Netflix.

Woodall was recently chosen as one of Variety’s 10 Brits to Watch 2023.