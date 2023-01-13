China’s ‘The Wandering Earth 2’ Getting Event Film Launch in Australia, New Zealand

CMC Pictures is to give a 40-screen (30 venue) launch in Australia and New Zealand to “The Wandering Earth 2,” a sci-fi film that is expected to be one of the largest Chinese movies of the year.



It will launch in Australia and New Zealand on Jan. 22, the first full day of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday and coincide with its release in mainland Chinese theaters.



The film is a prequel to “The Wandering Earth,” that grossed some $700 million and broke new ground for Chinese cinema which had previously enjoyed little success with locally-made sci-fi titles.



In the near future, after learning that the sun is rapidly burning out and will obliterate Earth in the process, humans build enormous engines to propel the planet to a new solar system, far out of reach of the sun’s fiery flares. However, the journey out into the universe is perilous, and humankind’s last shot at survival will depend on a group of young people brave enough to step up and execute a dangerous, life-or-death operation to save the earth.



Both films are adapted from the novels of Liu Cixin (“The Three Body Problem”) and are directed by Frant Gwo. Production expanded to include locations in China, Iceland and New York.



The cast includes Wu Jing (“Wolf Warrior,” “The Meg 2”) Li Xuejian, Sha Yi, Ning Li, Wang Zhi, Zhuyan Manzi and includes a special appearance by Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau.



CMC Pictures will promote the film’s release through four premiere events in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide, and has assembled more than 100 Chinese brands to sponsor and promote the events.



The first film was distributed by CMC Pictures in North America, Australia, and New Zealand in 2019. WellGoUSA is handling the release of the second film in North America. Trinity CineAsia has the picture for the U.K. and Ireland. International rights (outside Southeast Asia, Hong Kong-Macau, Australia, the Middle East and Africa) are handled by Beijing-based Blossom Films.