‘The Marvels’ New Trailer: Captain Marvel, Nick Fury and Killer Cats Battle in Space

Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani are ready to kick ass in “The Marvels.”

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for “The Marvels,” the sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel.” The film will star Larson in her longstanding role of Carol Danvers while Parris and Vellani make their Marvel Cinematic Universe theatrical debuts, reprising their respective roles of Captain Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.

Building on the film’s first trailer, the latest teaser gives Marvel fans a look of what’s to come for the female-led supergroup. Carol, Monica and Kamala are forced to band together after their powers become interwoven, swapping into one another’s places when their powers are activated. There’s also a better look at Samuel L. Jackson’s return as Nick Fury and Zawe Ashton’s villain, Dar-Benn, who is intent on destroying several worlds.

Parris first appeared in the Disney+ series “WandaVision,” playing Monica, the daughter of Carol’s late friend, Maria Rambeau (played by Lashana Lynch in “Captain Marvel”). Vellani starred in the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” as the Captain Marvel super-fan, Kamala.

“The Marvels” is the next entry in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicked off earlier this year with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and continued with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Nia DaCosta directs “The Marvels,” which is slated for a Nov. 10 release. DaCosta is the first Black woman and fourth woman to direct a film in the MCU. DaCosta co-wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

Watch the new trailer below.