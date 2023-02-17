‘The Marvels’ Shifts Release Date From Summer to Fall 2023

Marvel fans will have to wait just a little longer to go “Higher. Further. Faster.” with “The Marvels.”

Previously dated for July 28, 2023, Marvels Studios released a teaser poster featuring Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel with the news that the film, from director Nia DaCosta, will now hit theaters on November 10.

Disney’s “Haunted Mansion,” directed by Justin Simien, now slides into the July slot, from its previously announced August 11 release date.

Higher. Further. Faster. Together.



Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, coming to theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/zSlozSfQrz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 17, 2023

The new movies is the direct sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” which shared the backstory of Larson’s Carol Danvers became the high-powered superhero and earned $1.1 billion at the box office as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first movie centered on a female character. Directed by DaCosta from a script by Megan McDonnell (“WandaVision,” the 2021 Disney+ series),” the new film expands the Captain Marvel universe by following the adventures of Monica Rambeau — introduced as a child in “Captain Marvel” and who earned her superpowers in “WandaVision” — and Kamala Khan from 2022’s “Ms. Marvel” series — who is a superfan of Captain Marvel.

The post-credits scene for that series sets up the events of “The Marvels,” with Larson making a cameo. After Kamala’s mysterious bangle suddenly begins to glow, the young hero is suddenly teleported away and replaced with Captain Marvel, who looks around the teen’s bedroom (which features posers of herself), unsure of how she got there.

The first footage from the highly-anticipated film debuted exclusively for attendees at D23 last September. The sneak peek confirmed that the new movie will pick up right after the “Ms. Marvel” post credits scene (which was directed by DaCosta). In addition to the return of the scene-stealing flerkin Goose, the footage also showed Captain Rambeau as an astronaut at Saber Space Station with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). When her character approaches a jump point perimeter, she hits it and transforms into (surprise) Ms. Marvel. Turns out every time they use their powers they swap places and now Kamala Khan is in the spacesuit. Fury and Rambeau then head to Khan’s house, where there’s a flurry of action-packed fight scenes in the teen’s living room.

In an interview with EW on Tuesday, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige heaped praise on the movie, comparing moments from the sequel to scenes from the first “Avengers.”

“There’s something immensely powerful about seeing Monica (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala (Iman Vellani) and Carol (Brie Larson) together in a frame,” Feige said. “To me, it’s only akin to the first ‘Avengers’ movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It’s chill-inducing.”

Jordan Moreau contributed to this report.