‘The Little Mermaid’ First Reactions Praise Halle Bailey’s ‘Astonishing’ Ariel, Question if Remake Lives Up to Animated Original

Audiences have made their first trip under the sea for Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey. With the film’s Los Angeles premiere now concluding, first reactions to the musical have begun to hit social media.

Ahead of its May 26 debut in theaters, Disney unveiled footage of “The Little Mermaid” at last month’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, showing an early glimpse at Melissa McCarthy singing “Poor Unfortunate Souls” as Ursula.

Variety also reported that director Rob Marshall and his husband, producer John DeLuca, held a private screening of the film, with a guest list including Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Matt Damon and Ben Platt. The star-studded audience apparently applauded after each musical number and continued to rave during a post-screening reception.

The musical features a soundtrack by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken (who wrote the score for the 1989 original), with four new original songs. Along with Bailey and McCarthy, the cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, Jacob Tremblay voicing Flounder, Daveed Diggs voicing Sebastian and Awkwafina voicing Scuttle.

First reactions generally praise Bailey’s turn as Ariel in the film.

Critic and Variety contributor Courtney Howard called the film “charming, but incredibly spotty,” highlighting some of the actors.

#TheLittleMermaid: Charming, but incredibly spotty. Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy & Javier Bardem put their heart & souls into a film that can’t escape its animated legacy. Best when it leans into campy bonkers, yet limits its fantasy elements for no reason. pic.twitter.com/c7Bt2BO5rq — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 9, 2023

Journalist and Variety contributor Simon Thompson says that the film “doesn’t deliver the magic of the animated classic,” but says there are enough new additions to keep things interesting.

Endearing but uneven, #TheLittleMermaid doesn’t deliver the magic of the animated classic but there are plenty of creative touches from Rob Marshall to float the audience’s boats. Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy are great. Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina provide solid comic relief. pic.twitter.com/kt1pVURZiL — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 9, 2023

Kirsten Acuna, correspondent for Insider, called the film “mostly paint-by-numbers.”

#TheLittleMermaid is filled with a few great performances from Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, but it's a mostly paint-by-numbers remake that's isn't as good as the animated masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/YY4ielYXiR — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 9, 2023

Gizmodo and io9 contributor says the movie is “exactly what you think it is,” arguing those who are excited for the film will enjoy it but that it “just feels so unnecessary.”

It’s real simple. Are you excited for #TheLittleMermaid? You’ll like it. It’s exactly what you think it is. Are you skeptical and worried about it? That’s valid too. It looks weird and disjointed. Bailey is great, McCarthy rules, the songs work but it just feels so unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/n4qp7MsVFH — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 9, 2023

Next Best Picture editor-in-chief says the film looks “visually rough” under the sea, but highlighted Bailey’s “gorgeous singing and empathetic charm.”

It may look visually rough under the sea, but THE LITTLE MERMAID eventually recreates some of the original’s magic through its timeless story & cast. Daveed Diggs & Melissa McCarthy are highlights but Halle Bailey is the one astonishes with her gorgeous singing & empathetic charm pic.twitter.com/DhmmtOLaLJ — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a live-action remake that retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect star-making performance from Halle Bailey – she was born to be on the big screen, & she’s why this new take is worth watching. pic.twitter.com/Tcewp2L4MY — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a tribute to all little girls to dream big. Halle Bailey is sheer magic and Daveed Diggs a delight as Sebastian. pic.twitter.com/kLD2y62dIF — Kathia Woods (@kathia_woods) May 9, 2023

Disney’s #TheLittleMermaid is definitely one of the better live-action adaptions. Halle Bailey pours incredible emotion into Ariel and I got chills watching her, while Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula and Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian steal scenes all day. pic.twitter.com/DHhIkbIj8s — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 9, 2023