‘The Little Mermaid’ Stars Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem Play ‘Name That Fish!’

“The Little Mermaid” cast did their best at playing Variety’s “Name That Fish” on the red carpet at the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles

Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Jacob Tremblay (Flounder), Noma Dumezweni (Queen Selina), Daveed Diggs (Sebastian) and Javier Bardem (King Triton) were put to the test by Variety’s Marc Malkin to see just how much they know about life under the sea.

When quizzed with images of various fish, answers included “basketball with spikes,” “sad fish,” “not Spongebob,” “swordy-thing” “not edible” and “definitely a fish.”

Rob Marshall’s “The Little Mermaid” stars Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. The live-action musical film is a remake of Disney’s 1989 animated fairytale production that starred Jodi Benson as the voice of Ariel.

“The Little Mermaid” premieres in theaters on May 26.

“Halle Bailey is all the reason that any audience should need to justify Disney revisiting this classic,” Variety film critic Peter Debruge wrote in his review of the movie. “Director Rob Marshall found his Ariel, and together, they’ve made a keeper. Just wait till you hear her sing ‘Part of Your World,’ delivered with all the conviction of Jennifer Hudson’s career-making rendition of ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.’ A star is born, and as if to punctuate our discovery, Marshall poses Bailey there on a rocky outcropping and smashes a giant wave against her back.”

Debruge added, “Between Bailey’s wide-eyed urchin and McCarthy’s over-the-top octo-hussy, the movie comes alive — not in some zombified form, like re-animated Disney debacles “Dumbo” and “Pinocchio,” but in a way that gives young audiences something magical to identify with, and fresh mermaid dreams to aspire to.”