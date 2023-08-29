‘The Killer’ First Trailer: Michael Fassbender Becomes a Stone Cold Assassin in David Fincher’s New Netflix Movie

The first trailer for David Fincher’s new thriller, “The Killer,” is finally here, giving fans some insight into the movie’s mysterious premise.

Michael Fassbender and Charles Parnell star in Fincher’s neo-noir film, which tells the story of an assassin who finds himself unraveling. The film is based on the French graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent and was adapted by Fincher’s “Fight Club” screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker. Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard and Sophie Charlotte star alongside Fassbender and Parnell.

“The Killer” is set to release in select theaters on Oct. 28. The film will stream on Netflix starting Nov. 10. The film marks the director’s latest outing with Netflix after executive producing the likes of “House of Cards” and “Mindhunter” and directing the feature film “Mank,” among other projects.

Paramount Pictures acquired the rights to “The Killer” in 2007 and announced Fincher would be directing. In 2007, Nolent, who writes under the pen name Matz, spoke about his graphic novel with Newsarama. “A hit man is a figure that allows dealing with such matters in a nonapologetic, nonjudgmental way,” he said. “And therefore allows us to tell a story that relies on his state of mind as well as his actions.”

Fassbender, who stars as the unnamed killer, has been absent from the screen as of late after taking up autoracing in 2017. He last appeared in the 2019 film “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” as Erik Lehnsherr alongside Sophie Turner and James McAvoy. Charles Parnell starred in “Top Gun: Maverick” in 2022 and in Bill Hader’s TV series “Barry.”

Watch “The Killer” trailer below.