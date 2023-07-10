Blue Fox Entertainment Acquires Stop-Motion Feature ‘The Inventor’ Starring Daisy Ridley, Marion Cotillard and Matt Berry

Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired the rights to Jim Capobianco’s directorial debut “The Inventor” and will release the film in theaters nationwide on Aug. 25.

The stop-motion film includes the voices of Daisy Ridley, Marion Cotillard, Stephen Fry, Gauthier Battoue and Matt Berry. “Ratatouille” screenwriter, Capobianco wrote, produced and directed “The Inventor,” alongside co-director Pierre-Luc Granjon.

“The Inventor” follows famed inventor and artist Leonardo da Vinci after he leaves Italy for France. In his new country, da Vinci joins the French court where he experiments with flying contraptions, invents machines and studies the human body, all in an effort to answer the question: “What is the meaning of life?”

Robert Rippberger, Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz serve as producers. “Brave’s” Alex Mandel scored the film, and Marijke Van Kets served as the director of photography, Samuel Ribeyron as the production designer and Nicolas Flory as the editor.

“I am thrilled that Blue Fox has leaped forward to bring ‘The Inventor’ to theaters where audiences can experience Leonardo da Vinci’s adventures on the big screen,” said Capobianco. “His legacy proves that through our actions, we can inspire those around us — girls, boys, women, and men — to be curious, to challenge the status quo, to think in new ways, and to be inventors in their own lives.”

Prior to “The Inventor,” Capobianco worked on Disney’s “The Lion King,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Fantasia” and “Mary Poppins Returns,” as well as Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life,” “Toy Story 2,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Up,” “WALL-E,” “Inside Out” and “Coco.”

“The Inventor” joins Blue Fox Entertainment’s slate of films, including “Mending the Line,” “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” “The Wolf & The Lion,” “Eiffel,” “Killerman,” “Sometimes Always Never” and “My Zoe.”