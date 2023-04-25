‘The Flash’ Trailer: Michael Keaton’s Batman Takes Flight in Multiverse Battle

DC Studios’ highly anticipated superhero movie “The Flash,” starring Ezra Miller, got another trailer on Tuesday, ahead of its first full screening at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“The Flash” will break open the DC multiverse by bringing together multiple versions of several iconic superheroes. The first trailer revealed that there will be at least two different Millers, who plays Barry Allen, aka the Scarlet Speedster, across different dimensions. In the film, Barry travels to an alternate world, one where his mother wasn’t murdered, in order to prevent her death. In doing so, he becomes trapped in another reality where there aren’t any superheroes. The main timeline’s Barry must team up with another world’s Barry, plus the super-strong, Kryptonian hero Supergirl (Sasha Calle), in order to stop General Zod (played by Michael Shannon, returning from 2013’s “Man of Steel”).

If all these alternate-universe superheroes weren’t enough, “The Flash” is also pulling in two different Batmen. Both Michael Keaton’s and Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader will appear in the movie. Affleck’s Batman and Miller’s Flash first crossed paths in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and they each had cameos in the original “Suicide Squad.” They teamed up in 2017’s “Justice League,” and “The Flash” will be their first major return — and potentially their last appearances as newly installed DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran plan out their rebooted DC universe.

The cast also includes Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdú as Barry’s parents, Kiersey Clemons as Barry’s love interest Iris West and “Aquaman” actor Temuera Morrison back as Thomas Curry, Aquaman’s father. Andy Muschietti, who helmed the “It” horror movies, directs.

“The Flash” hits theaters on June 16.

Watch the trailer below.