‘The Flash’ Producer Says Film Was Never at Risk of Being Shelved Due to Ezra Miller’s History: ‘That Was Never Real’

“The Flash” producer Barbara Muchietti confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the Warner Bros. comic book tentpole was never in jeopardy of being shelved amid reports of star Ezra Miller’s legal troubles and alleged abuse. Some reports last year claimed otherwise, with rumors circulating that “The Flash” would be shelved for tax incentive purposes a la “Batgirl” given the controversies surrounding Miller.

When asked if there was a legitimate fear of the movie being canceled, Barbara Muschietti said, “Not at all. No. That was never real.”

“The Flash” is directed by Barbara’s brother, Andy Muschietti. The filmmaker recently disclosed on “The Discourse” podcast that he has no intentions of re-casting Miller should “The Flash” team return for a potential sequel.

“If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Muschietti said about having Miller back as the Flash. “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Muschietti said the siblings are still in touch with Miller ahead of the movie’s June theatrical release. Miller has not yet been involved in the movie’s press tour.

“We have a lot of empathy in general for people who need help, and especially in mental health issues,” Andy said. “That’s why they are taking the necessary steps to deal with their recovery, and we support them in that.”

Miller was cited in Vermont with felony burglary last year. In 2020, the actor made headlines after they appeared to be choke a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. No charges were filed. The actor was also arrested twice in Hawaii in 2022, once for disorderly conduct and harassment. The harassment charge was dismissed.

Variety exclusively reported last August that Miller was seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues” after going “through a time of intense crisis.”

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” Miller said in a statement at the time. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

DC Studios boss James Gunn has already praised “The Flash” as “one of the greatest superhero movies” ever made. Both Gunn and his co-chief Peter Safran have expressed interest in working with Miller again as long as the actor gets the recovery they need.”

At CinemaCon in April, Andy Muschietti told journalists that “Ezra is well now. We’re all hoping that they get better…They’re taking the steps to recovery. They’re dealing with mental health issues, but they’re well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they’re very committed to getting better.”

“The Flash” opens in theaters nationwide June 16 from Warner Bros.