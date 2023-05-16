‘The Flash’ Star Rick Cosnett’s LGBTQ+ Film ‘Shoulder Dance’ Acquired by Breaking Glass, Launching at Cannes Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to Jay Arnold’s award-winning LGBTQ+ romantic drama feature “Shoulder Dance” and will launch sales at the Cannes film market.

The film stars Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”), Rick Cosnett (“The Flash”), Taylor Frey (“It Chapter Two”), Samuel Larsen (“Glee”) and Maggie Geha (“Gotham”). Arnold (“What Happens Next”) directed from his original screenplay.

The deal was negotiated between Breaking Glass Pictures CEO Rich Wolff, Amanda Rae Simon, Esq., COO Susan Helfrich, Arnold, and Ethan Bearman, Esq., The Bearman Firm.

“Shoulder Dance” follows gay and straight best friends Ira (Dallas) and Roger (Cosnett) who haven’t seen each other in 24 years. When Roger arrives unexpectedly for the weekend, with his girlfriend Lilly (Geha), long suppressed desires dangerously resurface and the strength of Ira’s long-term relationship with Josh (Frey) is tested.

The film is produced by Arnold, Rod Hamilton and Frank Lomento. The consulting producer is Mark Bobadilla.

“Shoulder Dance” premiered at Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival in Los Angeles in February, where it won best LGBTQ film and best supporting actress for Geha and was nominated for best picture. It will next be at the upcoming Philadelphia Independent Film Festival later this month and has further festival dates planned.

Breaking Glass Pictures plans a U.S. theatrical release, including Los Angeles and New York, in September, followed by on-demand and digital release.

Arnold said: “I’m thrilled that our relationship with Breaking Glass Pictures will make ‘Shoulder Dance,’ a fun sexy story about best friends, available to audiences worldwide.”

Wolff added: ‘Breaking Glass Pictures is honored to have licensed the worldwide rights to Jay Arnold’s ‘Shoulder Dance.’ The film hits the trifecta with great acting, direction and the storyline really satisfies.”