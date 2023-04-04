CAA Signs ‘The Fallout’ Filmmaker Megan Park (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed filmmaker Megan Park for representation.

Park’s feature directorial debut, “The Fallout,” premiered at SXSW in 2021 and took home the festival’s grand jury prize and audience award, as well as the first-ever Brightcove Illumination Award for writing the screenplay. The film was released on HBO Max in Jan. 2022 and stars Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler, following the teenagers as they attempt to rebuild their lives after a school tragedy.

Park was named one of Variety’s “10 Directors to Watch” for 2022 and also won the Toronto International Film Festival’s Rising Star Award and an Emerging Directors Award from the Cannes Film Festival.

Before transitioning to directing, Park was best known for her work on camera, starring in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “What If” and “Charlie Bartlett.” After growing up on film sets since her teen years, she was comfortable, but not totally fulfilled. Park told Variety that when “Secret Life” ended, “I was yearning to find something that made the most sense to me, and I happened into writing by accident.” In 2016, she wrote and directed her first short film, “Lucy in My Eyes,” which premiered at the 2017 Austin Film Festival, where it won the grand jury prize for best narrative short.

Park has also written and directed music videos for artists including Billie Eilish, Gucci Mane, Alina Baraz and Blackbear. She also wrote and directed the short film “Goodnight” for Janelle Monae’s 2018 “Beautiful Future” campaign, which highlights female filmmakers.

In October, Park wrapped production on her sophomore feature, “My Old Ass.” The project, described as a coming-of-age comedy, was produced by LuckyChap Entertainment and Indian Paintbrush.

In addition to CAA, Park continues to be managed by The Framework Collective and Jonathan Gardner and Molly Fenton at Cohen & Gardner.