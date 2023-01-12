‘The DOC,’ Documentary About Rapper Who Lost His Voice in Car Accident, Sells to Vertical Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical Entertainment has landed North American rights to “The DOC,” a documentary about a rap legend whose life and career was upended after a near-fatal accident.

The DOC, a hip-hop lyricist and producer who wrote for NWA and Dr. Dre, was involved in a 1989 car crash that took his voice. “The DOC,” directed Dave Caplan, picks up 30 years later as he considers a dangerous experimental surgery that could restore his vocal cords.

Vertical will release the movie in theaters in the spring of 2023, following its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

“The DOC is an incredible talent and visionary who helped usher the hip-hop movement into mainstream America,” Peter Jarowey, a partner at Vertical, said in a statement. “As his remarkable life is revealed on screen, it is like watching the history of hip-hop unfold before your very eyes as witnessed by industry legends who count him as a friend, collaborator and mentor. Everyone needs to see this inspirational journey and we are proud to be able to present it this spring.”

The film incorporates footage of The DOC, as well as interviews with industry legends including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Ice Cube, Xzibit, Too $hort, Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, Tone Loc, Big Boy, Sir Jinx, DJ Yella, Jewell and Dr. Rock to tell the rapper’s life story and legacy in the music business. Born Tracy Lynn Curry in 1968, the artist known as The DOC is also famous for co-founding Death Row Records and serving as a mentor to Snoop Dogg.

The film is produced by The DOC, Gary Ousdahl and Caplan. Executive producers were Brent Mack and Erykah Badu. The film’s cinematographer is Thomas McCallum, the editor is Kevin Barth with music by Kyle Townshend and music supervision by Joel C. High.

“One of the greatest untold stories in hip-hop provides the backdrop for a man searching for his true purpose in life,” Mack said. “What DOC went through, losing his voice and his identity, at the height of his fame, is unimaginable to me. How he dealt with that, and the people and music he influenced along the way, is an emotional rollercoaster of a ride that is both heart wrenching and inspirational.”

Jarowey and senior VP of acquisitions Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical with CAA Media Finance, which negotiated on behalf of the production.