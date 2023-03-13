‘The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu’ Acquired by Picturehouse for Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu,” a multi-generational comedy starring “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Lisa Lu, is set for a March 17 premiere at the Laemmle Theater in North Hollywood, following the film’s acquisition by Picturehouse. The coming-of-age story will then have a one-week theatrical run.

Reflective of the feature’s expansive crew of female filmmakers, “The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu” is centered around the challenges of mother-daughter relationships. The film follows Emma (Rochelle Ying), an introverted teenager, on a road-trip up the California coast after her grandmother, Lily (Lu), asks for help breaking out of her nursing home. Along the way, Emma begins to obtain a better understanding of her immigrant mother and their complicated relationship.

Director Anna Chi reunited with screenwriter Donald Martin to pen the project, who she collaborated with on 2008’s “Dim Sum Funeral.” Lu is no stranger to working with Chi either, having appeared in films like “Dim Sum Funeral” and “Blindness.” Other key performers in the film include Michelle Krusiec, Adrian Pasdar, Eugenia Yuan, Brandon Soo Hoo, Da’Vinchi, Archie Kao, Joely Fisher, Tiffany Wu and Ying, who worked with Chi on the short film “Swimmers.”

Martin is also attached to the project as an executive producer alongside Cecilia Hyoun. Chi and Erica Brady produced the film with co-producers Koodae Kim, Jill Maxcy and Ming.

The feature first premiered on the opening night of Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival in August 2021. A year later, Chi won an award for best achievement in directing at the Universe Multicultural Film Festival.

“The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu” will be available on-demand effective March 21. Watch the official trailer above.