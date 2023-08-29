‘The Book of Clarence’ Trailer: LaKeith Stanfield Is a Messiah in Biblical Epic From ‘The Harder They Fall’ Director and Jay-Z

Sony has released the first trailer for Jeymes Samuel’s biblical epic “The Book of Clarence,” which is set to make its theatrical debut on Jan. 12, 2024.

“Book of Clarence” centers on the story of Clarence, a Jerusalemite man who is intrigued by the influence of Jesus and becomes a Messiah for his own personal gain. His journey leads him into an unexpected exploration of faith, per the film’s official logline.

The first trailer gives a glimpse into LaKeith Stanfield’s portrayal of Clarence as he attempts to become one of the Messiah’s apostles. Enthralled by the status of the 12 apostles, Clarence makes it his mission to join their forces.

Though the film does incorporate the use of biblical characters like Jesus, Mary Magdalene and John the Baptist, Samuel told Vanity Fair the story would “tell a Bible story about an everyman.”

Jay-Z, who also serves as a producer of “Book of Clarence,” revealed that though the story uses religion as a “backdrop” throughout the film, it’s actually “about a young man who finds his faith through love and through wanting to become somebody in the world, which is the story of everybody.”

The film stars Stanfield, with whom Samuel reunites after his directorial debut, “The Harder They Fall.” Additionally, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard and Teyana Taylor round out the cast.

Samuels is the director and writer of “Book of Clarence” while James Lassiter, Tendo Nagenda and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter serve as producers. Garrett Grant is an executive producer.

Watch the trailer below.