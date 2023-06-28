‘The Bear’ Creator Christopher Storer Joins Mob Movie That Once Intrigued Martin Scorsese, Michael Mann

Christopher Storer is no slouch when it comes to orchestrating kitchen chaos, having created the hit Hulu comedy-drama “The Bear.” Now, he’ll turn his camera on “The Winter of Frankie Machine” and trade trades the tense world of short-order cooking for a mob story about a hitman who is lured out of retirement to set up a meeting between waring crime families only to turn into a target himself.

It’s a mean streets saga that previously attracted attention from the likes of Martin Scorsese, who was set to make it at Paramount Pictures with Robert De Niro, only to abandon it in favor of “The Irishman”; as well as Michael Mann and William Friedkin.

Don Winslow, the best-selling author of “Savages” and “The Cartel,” wrote the book on which the film will be based. There’s no deal in place for Storer, but it sounds like Paramount expects him to join the project and see if he can succeed where those other auteurs failed to follow through.

The film will be produced by Shane Salerno and The Story Factory.

Storer’s other credits include directing and producing “Ramy,” as well as producing “Eighth Grade.” “The Bear,” which stars Jeremy Allen White as a talented chef who takes over his brother’s failing sandwich shop after dying by suicide, returned for its second season this June.

