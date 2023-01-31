‘The Batman Part II’ Sets 2025 Release Date as Part of Newly Branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ Projects

Robert Pattinson’s Batman return is set as Warner Bros. has announced Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will open in theaters on Oct. 3, 2025. Additional information, including a plot synopsis, remains under wraps for now. James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed “The Batman Part II” release date during a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30.

While Gunn and Safran are developing a new DC Universe, which includes the 2025 theatrical release “Superman: Legacy,” Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will remain a standalone property and fall under the newly branded “DC Elseworlds” category. Gunn announced that any DC film or television series that is set outside of the main DC Universe will get the “DC Elseworlds” tag, exactly how DC Comics functions.

In addition to “The Batman Part II,” the “DC Elseworlds” roster of upcoming projects includes Todd Phillips’ “Joker: Folie à Deux” with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga (set for release Oct. 4, 2024), the ongoing animated series “Teen Titans Go!,” and a separate Superman movie produced by J.J. Abrams and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. The latter project was first announced in 2021 and remains in active development. Gunn and Safran said they are eagerly awaiting a draft of Coates’ screenplay.

Pattinson and Reeves will continue to explore their iteration of Batman in the “DC Elseworlds” sidebar, while Gunn and Safran will cast a new Batman in the DC Universe. The duo confirmed that their DC Universe will include a Batman and Robin movie, based on “The Brave and the Bold” comics. In addition to “The Batman Part II,” Reeves is also gearing up to shoot a spinoff series centered on Colin Farrell’s Penguin character.

Reeves said earlier this month that he was meeting with Gunn to ensure that his “BatVerse” and the larger DC Universe would “support each other” and not “crash” together in terms of storylines.

“The Batman” earned critical acclaim and grossed $770 million at the worldwide box office last year. The film is now streaming on HBO Max.