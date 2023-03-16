‘The Act of Killing’ Producer Spring Films Sets Joint Venture With Media Fund APX Group

London-based Spring Films, producers of Oscar nominated and BAFTA-winning 2012 documentary “The Act of Killing,” has signed a joint venture and partnership agreement with U.S.-Europe media fund APX Group.

The new venture, via which APX and Spring will invest in new productions over the next five years, will be based in London and owned equally. It will look to develop and produce new and breakthrough content. The parties also see this agreement as an opportunity to curate a library of content that will have the potential for global distribution. The board of directors of the joint venture will include two members each from APX Group and Spring Films.

APX recently acquired a stake in the U.K.’s Twickenham Studios and in Next Wave Studios, the joint venture between Leo Matchett and Roman Coppola’s Decentralized Pictures and Stephen Murray’s Bingeable, and the development slate of Burning Wheel. APX, which is planning a public listing on New York Stock Exchange later this year, has a market cap of $1.1 billion.

Spring’s credits also include “Night Will Fall” (2014), “Into the Inferno” (2016) and “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds” (2020). The company has two Oscar nominations, nine Emmy nominations and BAFTA, Emmy, Peabody, Grierson and RTS wins.

Andre Singer, Spring Films founder and chief creative officer, said: “This is a unique and extraordinary opportunity to create new and exciting content in the unscripted, documentary genre. Working with the APX global family will allow us to fast-track many new hours of film and television with international potential. In particular, their recently announced agreement with Sunny Vohra and the acquisition of Twickenham Film Studios will open up collaboration opportunities with a world class production facility in the U.K.”

Shelley Hammond, APX Group global CEO, added: “Spring Films are masters at the craft of documentary film making. Their track record says everything – incredibly impressive. Andre and his team are truly at the top of their game, and we are very proud to be partnering with them.”