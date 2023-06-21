Tenoch Huerta Drops Out of Netflix Movie ‘Fiesta en la Madriguera’ After Sexual Assault Allegation

Tenoch Huerta, who starred in “Black Panther 2,” has exited the upcoming Netflix film “Fiesta en la Madriguera” after a sexual assault claim was made against him.

Huerta confirmed the news in a statement shared with Variety, which says, “Given the impact of the recent false statements by María Elena Ríos and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film ‘Fiesta en la Madriguera.’ It is with great sadness that I do this, but I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me, but also the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people involved in the project. My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation.”

Ríos had publicly accused the actor of sexual assault in a Twitter thread, in which she called him a “sexual predator.”

The actor previously denied the allegation, calling her account “false and completely unsubstantiated,” and said “I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer.”

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.

“Fiesta en la Madriguera” is set to be directed by Manolo Caro and written by Nicolás Giacobone, with a cast that includes Raúl Briones, Teresa Ruiz, Alfredo Gatica, Mercedes Hernández, Pierre Louis and Lizeth Selene.

