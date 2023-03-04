‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Unveils Full Voice Cast, Including Jackie Chan as Splinter

Seth Rogen took to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards stage Saturday evening to reveal the full voice cast for the animated reboot “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” including the teenage actors voicing the squad of heroes and Jackie Chan as the master sewer dweller Splinter.

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon will voice the roles of Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, respectively. The quartet was introduced by Rogen, a producer and voice actor for the film, onstage at the ceremony to accompany the announcement.

The voice cast also features a slew of notable performers taking on characters that will be familiar to “TMNT” fans, including Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom and Rogen as Bebop. Jeff Rowe (“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”) is directing.

The film comes from Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions, with Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver producing for Point Grey, in partnership with Ramsey Naito and Jason McConnell, who are overseeing production for Nickelodeon. For Point Grey, Lukas Williams is co-producing and Josh Fagen is overseeing. The story will follow the Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” hits theaters on Aug. 4.