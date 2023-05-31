‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ Trailer: The Turtles Battle a Giant Fly to Save New York City

Seth Rogen’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” has released another trailer, previewing the new take on the classic comic book characters Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael. The film is set to premiere Aug. 2, 2023.

The reptilian brothers are voiced by Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo) and Brady Noon (Raphael).

Supporting voices include Jackie Chan (Master Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly) and Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut).

Set against the sewers and rooftops of New York City, “Mutant Mayhem” follows the four turtles through nun-chuck slinging and ninja-star throwing adventures. The new trailer reveals the evil villain Superfly, who’s a giant talking fly, wants his band of mutants to take over the city.

According to the film’s synopsis, “After years of being sheltered from the human world, the turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

The “TMNT” comics were first adapted for the screen in 1987 with the animated television series of the same name. In 1990, the first live-action film was released, followed by 1991’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze” and 1993’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III.”

“Mutant Mayhem” is directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears and is written by Rogen. It’s produced by Rogen, James Weaver, Evan Goldberg and Lukas Williams, and is executive produced by Josh Fagen and Ramsay McBean.