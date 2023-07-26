‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Sequel and Paramount+ Series in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies are developing a sequel to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and planning a two-season series that will serve as a “bridge” between the films. The spinoff series, titled “Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” will appear on Paramount+.

It’s a sign of how bullish the studio is feeling about “Mutant Mayhem,” an animated adventure that opens theatrically on August 2. Paramount and Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins has made rebooting the Turtles a top priority after the live-action film franchise ran out of steam with 2016’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

The sequel will be produced by Point Grey Pictures and directed by Jeff Rowe, who is also the director and co-writer of “Mutant Mayhem.” Point Grey Pictures is also producing the Paramount+ series. Chris Yost (“Secret Headquarters,” “The Mandalorian,” “Thor: Ragnorok”) and Alan Wan (“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” [2012 Series]) will be serving as executive producers and showrunners. Lukas Williams will be overseeing both the series and sequel for Point Grey.

“In the nearly 40 years since ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow,” said Robbins. “We are excited to grow TMNT’s legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform.”

Said Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation, “Reinvigorating this franchise has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to continue expanding the beloved ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ universe and bringing new adventures to families and fans.”

The upcoming Paramount+ series from Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, “Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” will be a 2D animated series with two seasons currently in the works, taking place between the events of the feature film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and the forthcoming sequel. Reprising their roles from the film for the series are Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon as the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

According to the official description, the Turtles will be challenged like never before as Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey each go it alone for the first time. Faced with new threats and teaming up with old allies, the Turtles will discover who they really are when they don’t have their brothers at their sides.

In the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” the Turtle brothers have grown tired of being isolated from humanity, so they set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and to be accepted as normal teens by performing heroic deeds.