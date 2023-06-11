‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,’ New ‘Trolls Band Together’ Footage Highlight DreamWorks Animation Annecy Slate

DreamWorks Animation brings three features to Annecy, and screens the world premiere of “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” with director Kirk DeMicco, producer Kelly Cooney Cilella and co-director Faryn Pearl in attendance, on June 15 at the festival. The animated adventure opens June 30 in the U.S. and features an all-star cast of Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jaboukie Young-White, Jane Fonda, Sam Richardson, Annie Murphy, Colman Domingo and Will Forte.

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” follows the the shy teenager Ruby, who discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed.

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” from DreamWorks Animation DreamWorks Animation

On June 13, DWA will present a Studio Focus on “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” with DeMicco discussing the film’s design and production. The studio will also present footage of a yet-to-be announced film.

A work-in-progress presentation of “Trolls Band Together,” the third film in the hit animated musical franchise that kicked off with “Trolls” in 2016, will unspool June 15. The “Trolls Band Together” panel will be led by director Walt Dohrn, co-director Tim Heitz and producer Gina Shay. The film features the franchise’s trademark dazzling visuals as well as new original songs.

Branch (Justin Timberlake) and Poppy (Anna Kendrick) in “Trolls Band Together” Universal Pictures

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake are back as Poppy and Branch, who take their friendship to a new level and are now officially a couple. But Poppy discovers Branch’s secret past — he was once in boyband phenomenon BroZone with his bothers. But Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since the band broke up. But when Branch’s brother Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of pop star villians, Branch and Poppy embark on an adventurous journey to find him.

John Dory (Eric Andre) and Poppy (Anna Kendrick) in “Trolls Band Together” Universal Pictures

“Trolls Band Together” also features the voice talents of Camila Cabello, Eric André, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, RuPaul Charles, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Kenan Thompson, Anderson .Paak, Kunal Nayyar and Ron Funches.

Film hits U.S. theaters Nov. 17.

Tiny Diamond (Keenan Thompson) and Mr. Dinkles (Walt Dohrn) in “Trolls Band Together” Universal Pictures

Rounding out DWA’s Annecy events, the studio’s Oscar-nominated hit “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” gets a special outdoor screening at Annecy on June 15.