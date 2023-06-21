Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Paul Thomas Anderson Meet With WBD Chief David Zaslav Following TCM Layoffs

After Warner Bros. Discovery announced layoffs at Turner Classic Movies (TCM) on Tuesday, filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson conferred with WBD chief David Zaslav about the future of the cinema network.

Variety has learned that the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO convened a call with the trio of top filmmakers on Wednesday for guidance following the departure of top TCM execs, including general manager Pola Changnon, who stepped down after more than 25 years with the network and Turner.

Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson are key parties of the Film Foundation, the nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of classic cinema. The Film Foundation was founded in 1990 by Scorsese, with Spielberg serving on its original board of directors and Anderson joining in 2006. In 2022, TCM expanded its partnership with the nonprofit, announcing a multi-year financial commitment to fund education and restoration of classic movies. The expansion was commemorated at this year’s TCM Classic Film Festival, where Spielberg made a special appearance to debut a 4K restoration of the Warner Bros.’ classic “Giant.” In April, Spielberg, Anderson and Zaslav also sat for a Q&A at the festival following a special screening of the 4K restoration of “Rio Bravo,” moderated by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz.

The cuts came as Warner Bros. Discovery implements a round of layoffs in its domestic cable group that affect about 100 employees across legacy Discovery and Turner brands. Other top TCM executives exiting the company are senior VP of programming and content strategy Charles Tabesh; VP of studio production Anne Wilson; VP marketing and creative Dexter Fedor; and VP enterprises and strategic partnerships Genevieve McGillicuddy, who also served as the director of the annual TCM Film Festival.

News of the layoffs at TCM has caused a major stir in the film community, with filmmakers and stars sharing their concern about the future of the network on social media.

“Turner Classic Movies has been a fixture in my life for as long as I can remember,” Ryan Reynolds tweeted. “It’s a holy corner of film history – and a living, breathing library for an entire art form. Please don’t fuck with TCM.”

WBD TV networks chief content officer Kathleen Finch announced the leadership transition in a memo to staff, sharing that Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family and Boomerang, will oversee TCM, as he did prior to the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger in 2022.

“While change is never easy and can create a sense of uncertainty, I want to assure you that we remain fully committed to this business, the TCM brand, and its purpose to protect and celebrate culture-defining movies,” Finch wrote. “As storytellers, that is our legacy, and we will continue bringing the history and impact of classic films to life on-air and in other ways.”

Indiewire was first to report news of the filmmakers’ conversation with Zaslav.