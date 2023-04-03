Taylor Frey, Kyle Richards and Rick Cosnett Starring in LGBTQ Romance ‘The Holiday Exchange’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Frey, Kyle Richards and Rick Cosnett are set to star in “The Holiday Exchange.” The film is an LGBTQ holiday romance with a script that was penned by Frey. Jake Helgren (“A Christmas to Treasure”) will direct the movie about a successful businessman grappling with a break-up.

Wilde (Frey) has just sold his company, but facing the holidays as a single man, he decides to swap houses on an LGBTQ app with handsome, Brilfax-bred Oliver (Cosnett). In their efforts to escape their woes, each end up meeting respective handsome locals in the forms of Julius (Samer Salem) and Henry (Daniel Garcia), who will spice up their visits. In the process romance ignites in both sunny L.A. and a charming, snowy town called Brilfax. Richards stars as Wilde’s lively and involved mother, Lola.

Frey’s credits include “It: Chapter Two” and Gabrielle Muccino’s “Summertime.” Richards appeared in “Halloween” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Cosnett was a regular on “The Flash.” Salem appeared in “My Fake Boyfriend” and Garcia’s credits include “Crossland.”

The ensemble cast also includes Camila Banus (“Days of Our Lives”), Nick Adams (“Fire Island”), Ashley Fink (“Glee”) and Kyle Dean Massey (“Nashville”).

Frey, Massey and Helgren will produce the under Frey and Massey’s new production company, High Tea Productions. This past year Frey and Massey starred in Helgren’s “A Christmas to Treasure,” which was recently nominated for a GLAAD award for outstanding TV movie. Helgren has been nominated twice for GLAAD awards, the first time for Paramount’s LGBTQ+ holiday romance, “Dashing in December.”

Frey is represented by CESD and Untitled Entertainment, Richards is represented by UTA and Bette Smith Management, and Cosnett is represented by Innovative Artists, McGowan Rodriguez Management.