‘Talk to Me’ Sequel in the Works at A24

A24 has greenlit a sequel to “Talk to Me,” a supernatural horror film that continues to beat box office expectations.

Australian YouTube stars Danny and Michael Philippou, who directed the scary thriller in their feature debut, will return for the follow-up film. Danny Philippou is writing the screenplay with Bill Hinzman. Plot details have not been revealed.

“Talk to Me” opened in theaters on July 28 and beat expectations with its $10 million debut. Those ticket sales ranked as the second-biggest start in wide release ever for A24, following “Hereditary” with $13.6 million. The film has since generated a healthy $23.2 million at the domestic box office.

A24 nabbed “Talk to Me” at Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered to rave reviews. The studio then screened the movie at San Diego Comic-Con to generate hype ahead of opening weekend. The plot follows a friend group who discovers how to conjure spirits, which is all fun and games until one of them unleashes a horrifying supernatural force. Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji and Miranda Otto star in the film.

Reviews and word-of-mouth helped the terrifying “Talk to Me” break out at the box office. The Washington Post praised the film, writing, “There’s nothing revolutionary about the premise of naive idiots attempting to get closer to death. But it’s the ingenious combination of horror and human connection that makes ‘Talk to Me,’ well, something to talk about.”

“Talk to Me” is produced by Causeway Films’ Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton. It joins A24’s horror franchise like Ti West’s “X” trilogy, with the upcoming entry “MaXXXine” starring Mia Goth.