Taika Waititi Reveals What He’d Do With a Hypothetical ‘Thor 5’: New Worlds, ‘Outlandish’ Monsters and an Enemy Stronger Than Hela

Taika Waititi wants Thor to face an enemy more powerful than his Mjölnir-crushing sister, Hela.

While there’s no “Thor 5” in development, Waititi revealed (via Screenrant) in Titan’s “‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ The Official Movie Special” book what he would do if given an opportunity to direct a new installment in the “Thor” film series.

“What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome,” Waititi said. “I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.”

Cate Blanchett starred in 2017’s “Thor: Ragnorak” as Hela, the Asgardian goddess of death who destroy’s Thor’s hammer Mjölnir and seizes Asgard. Along with a new foe, Waititi also wants to introduce “more and more outlandish and crazy beasts, monsters and aliens” from various worlds that remain true to the thunder god’s mythological origins.

He added, “There’s a fun element to [Thor] and he has a casualness and a sort or swagger about him when he visits these worlds and encounters these aliens that I don’t think you’d get when it’s an earthling traveling through space exploring the universe.”

While the “Thor: Ragnorak” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” director seems determined to continue Thor’s adventures in another standalone film, actor Chris Hemsworth confirmed in June that his Marvel return is not official.

“I don’t want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Weekly. “If an audience wants to see it, and if there’s something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I’ve loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don’t have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable.”

“‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ The Official Movie Special” will be released Sept. 19.