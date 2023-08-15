Tabitha Brown Partners With Stephen ‘Dr.’ Love’s Made With Love Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor, vegan food personality and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown is expanding her film and TV production business by teaming up with Made With Love Media, founded by “They Cloned Tyrone” producer Stephen “Dr.” Love.

Under the new pact, Made With Love Media will act as producing partner for Brown’s Do You Believe Enterprises, overseeing the brand’s expansion in film and TV production, as well as spearheading strategic initiatives for brand partnerships and working with the executive team to identify growth opportunities. The ultimate goal of the collaboration is to “ensure the company’s scalability and amplify the impact of Brown’s inspirational brand,” which is defined by its focus on love and positivity.

Love will serve as chief growth officer (CGO), reuniting with Brown after he served as her manager from 2018-2019, securing more than 50 brand deals, including opportunities with Whole Foods and ABC network.

“Stephen and I have always been aligned in how we move through the world,” Brown said in a statement announcing the partnership. “Between his time as my manager and now, we’ve both learned and experienced so much separately that it felt like the perfect time to reunite and build something special. Stephen’s natural understanding of business, passion for storytelling and ability to identify growth opportunities will play a pivotal role in the continued success of my brand.”

Brown is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, and co-created and hosts the Emmy-nominated and NAACP Image Award-winning children’s show “Tab Time,” which aired its second season last October. The digital series taps into Brown’s — a.k.a. “America’s mom” or “Ms. Tab,” as the kids call her — skills as a cook, storyteller, mom and motivational leader, to teach children how to live their best life. She also executive produced and hosted Food Network’s first-ever vegan cooking competition show, “It’s CompliPlated” and has appeared on Showtime’s “The Chi.”

Before “They Cloned Tyrone” (which has ranked on Netflix’s top 10 in 56 countries since its July debut), Love launched his entertainment career as a producer of “The Land.” Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the film premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and was distributed by IFC Films before hitting Netflix. Then, Love won an Emmy and the Cannes Lions Grand Prix award for Procter & Gamble’s advertising campaign “The Talk.”

Founded in 2019, Made With Love Media was developed as “a talent-centric ecosystem for storytelling and commerce.” Upcoming projects include “Shadow Force,” the action-thriller film starring Kerry Washington and Omar Sy, “Assisted Living” with Paramount and “Notes From a Young Black Chef” for A24.

“I’m proud to partner with Tab again and in a bigger capacity with more resources and experiences to amplify her vision,” Love added. “She believed in me from the beginning, so it’s only right that Do You Believe is the first to partner with Made With Love Media in our new business model that builds supportive ecosystems around creatives to maximize the value of their voice.”