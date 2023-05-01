Sylvester Stallone Returning for ‘Cliffhanger’ Reboot, Ric Roman Waugh Directing

Sylvester Stallone is back for more high-altitude excitement.

The “Rocky” and “Rambo” star will reprise his iconic role as Gabe Walker, Search-and-Rescue mountain climber and foiler of terrorists, in the reboot of 1993’s “Cliffhanger.” Ric Roman Waugh, the filmmaker behind “Angel Has Fallen” and “Greenland,” is set to direct the action thriller, with this return to thin air courtesy of a script by Mark Bianculli (“Hunters”).

“Fast and Furious” producer Neal H. Moritz’s Original Film will produce with Rocket Science and Stallone and Braden Aftergood’s Balboa Productions. It sounds like Stallone will get some help summiting the mountain this time, because the production says that casting is currently underway for a lead to headline the film’s ensemble cast.

Rocket Science will handle foreign sales in Cannes this month. CAA Media will represent North American and Chinese rights. “Cliffhanger” was one of the biggest hits of Stallone’s career, earning $255 million when it opened and revitalizing his career after a series of flops such as “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot” and “Oscar.”

“Growing up with the biggest action films of the ’80s and ’90s, working on many of them myself, ‘Cliffhanger’ was by far one of my favorite spectacles,” Waugh said. “To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true. It’s going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

Moritz commented: “I’ll never forget the thrill I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in ‘Cliffhanger.’ I am incredibly excited to be working with him and Ric Waugh to continue the story of Gabe Walker and introduce this iconic story to a new generation of filmgoers around the world.”

Stallone is currently appearing on Paramount’s “Tulsa King.” He can next be seen in this week’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Expendables 4” this fall.

Waugh is repped by Range Media Partners. Stallone and Balboa Productions are represented by CAA.