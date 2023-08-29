Rosario Dawson, Grimes and Alex Cooper Among SXSW Featured Speakers

South by Southwest has unveiled its initial lineup of featured speakers for its 2024 conference, including Rosario Dawson, Grimes and “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper.

The 38th annual edition of the SXSW conference consists of 24 programming tracks celebrating the convergence of film, television, music and technology. Other notable speakers include “How to Be an Antiracist” author Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, head of ChatGPT Peter Deng and CEO of ACE Entertainment Matt Kaplan.

“Whether it’s how AI will change the way we create, or how storytelling can further amplify voices that fully represent our communities, at SXSW we’re constantly discussing how the future will impact our world,” said Hugh Forrest, SXSW chief programming officer and co-president, in a statement. “Ranging from Peter Deng to Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, to Amy Webb, our first group of Featured Speakers includes world-renowned experts who can provide answers to the many questions posed by these fast-developing industries.”

SXSW 2024 runs March 8-16 in Austin, Texas.

See the full list of newly announced featured speakers below: