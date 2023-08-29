Rosario Dawson, Grimes and Alex Cooper Among SXSW Featured Speakers

South by Southwest has unveiled its initial lineup of featured speakers for its 2024 conference, including Rosario Dawson, Grimes and “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper.
The 38th annual edition of the SXSW conference consists of 24 programming tracks celebrating the convergence of film, television, music and technology. Other notable speakers include “How to Be an Antiracist” author Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, head of ChatGPT Peter Deng and CEO of ACE Entertainment Matt Kaplan.
“Whether it’s how AI will change the way we create, or how storytelling can further amplify voices that fully represent our communities, at SXSW we’re constantly discussing how the future will impact our world,” said Hugh Forrest, SXSW chief programming officer and co-president, in a statement. “Ranging from Peter Deng to Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, to Amy Webb, our first group of Featured Speakers includes world-renowned experts who can provide answers to the many questions posed by these fast-developing industries.”
SXSW 2024 runs March 8-16 in Austin, Texas.
See the full list of newly announced featured speakers below:
- Josh Constine, venture partner at SignalFire; Peter Deng, OpenAI’s VP of consumer product and head of ChatGPT
- Andreea Gleeson, CEO of TuneCore; Grimes, multidisciplinary artist; Daouda Leonard, CEO of CreateSafe
- Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Institute and professor at NYU Stern School of Business
- Chris Dixon, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz and founder and managing partner at a16z crypto
- Alex Cooper, “Call Her Daddy” podcast host and executive producer; Matt Kaplan, founder and CEO of ACE Entertainment
- Mike Bechtel, Deloitte Consulting’s chief futurist
- Brooke Hooper, principal designer for emerging design, AI/ML at Adobe; Debbie Millman, “Design Matters” podcast host and co-owner and editorial director of PrintMag.com
- Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, author and director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research; Amber Payne, publisher and general manager of “The Emancipator”
- Cheryl Miller Houser, CEO of Creative Breed
- Tim Ferriss, investor and author; Kevin Rose, investor and co-founder and CEO of Proof
- Rosario Dawson, actor, producer and founder of the Rio Dawn Foundation; Tara Houska, tribal attorney and founder of the Giniw Collective; Gingger Shankar, musician and filmmaker; Justin Winters, co-founder and executive director or One Earth
- Radha Agrawal, author, co-founder of Thinx and co-founder, CEO and chief community architect of Daybreaker