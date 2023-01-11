SXSW Announces First Wave of 2023 Lineup, Opening With ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals dropped its initial lineup for the 30th edition of the SXSW Film & TV Festival including the Opening Night film, Feature and Short Competitions, Midnighters and XR Experience.

The festival will open with Paramount Pictures and eOne’s “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” directed and co-written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. A group filled with unlikely adventurers and a charming thief journey to find a lost relic, and the plot thickens as the band runs into conflict with the wrong people. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman and Daisy Head.

The other headliners are “Evil Dead Rise,” directed and written by Lee Cronin; “Problemista” from Julio Torres, with Tilda Swinton; and the Eva Longoria-directed “Flamin’ Hot.”

SXSW brings together thousands of fans, content creators, industry leaders and the press in an immersive look at the year’s greatest new films, TV and XR projects and provides industry exhibitions, conference sessions, comedy and music showcases, meetups, mentoring and special events. The cross-industry event will be in-person only in 2023 in Austin.

SXSW 2023 will run March 10-19, and the complete lineup will be announced in early February.

“It’s an amazing collection of films, TV series and XR experiences that promise to inspire, entertain and challenge our audiences,” remarked Claudette Godfrey, SXSW VP of film and TV. “We’re also proud to open with ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,’ a raucous and engaging fantasy adventure, and look forward to welcoming everyone to Austin in March for what promises to be an unforgettable event.”

SXSW features films using the following categories: Headliners, Narrative Feature Competition presented by Panavision, Documentary Feature Competition, Narrative Spotlight, Documentary Spotlight, Visions, Midnighters, Global presented by MUBI, 24 Beats Per Second, Festival Favorites, and Special Screenings. TV is broken up into TV Premieres, TV Spotlight and the Independent TV Pilot Competition. IMDbPro’s Short Film Program will bring seven competition sections. The 2023 programming completes with the XR Experience Competition, XR Spotlight and XR Special Events. All categories, besides Special Screenings and TV Spotlight, can receive audience awards.

SXSW will announce Global, Visions, 24 Beats, Festival Favorites and additional films in all other sections in February. Check out the initial lineup list below.

HEADLINERS

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Evil Dead Rise

Problemista

Flamin’ Hot

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION Presented by Panavision

I Used To Be Funny (Canada)

Late Bloomers

Mustache

Parachute

Pure O

Raging Grace (United Kingdom)

Scrambled

Story Ave

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Angel Applicant

Another Body (United Kingdom, U.S.)

Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life

Join or Die

Pay Or Die

Queendom (France, U.S.)

Riders on the Storm (Austria)

You Were My First Boyfriend

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Bloody Hell (Canada)

Deadland

Down Low

Frybread Face and Me

If You Were the Last

Self Reliance

Upon Entry (Spain)

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

A Disturbance in the Force

The Arc of Oblivion

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Confessions of a Good Samaritan

Great Photo, Lovely Life

The Herricanes

The Lady Bird Diaries

Last Stop Larrimah

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

Periodical

Who I Am Not (Romania)

MIDNIGHTERS

Aberrance (Mongolia)

Brooklyn 45

It Lives Inside

Late Night With the Devil (Australia, United Arab Emirates)

Monolith (Australia)

Talk To Me (Australia)

The Wrath of Becky

TV PREMIERES

I’m A Virgo

Mrs. Davis

Slip

TV SPOTLIGHT

Blindspotting Season 2 Premiere

INDEPENDENT TV PILOT COMPETITION

A Guide To Not Dying Completely Alone

Chuchi & Adaliz

Grown

Harbor Island

Marvin? (Netherlands)

Metal Man

Notarize Me

SHORTS PROGRAM Presented by IMDbPro

NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION

Breaking Fast with a Coca Cola

The Breakthrough

Closing Dynasty

Deliver Me

Endless Sea

The Family Circus

Flores del Otro Patio (Colombia, Switzerland)

Fuck Me, Richard (Australia, U.S.)

Graveyard of Horses (China)

I Probably Shouldn’t Be Telling You This

It Turns Blue (Iran)

The Key (Belgium, France, Palestine, State of)

Leonetty

Les Battues (Canada)

Never Fuggedaboutit

Rest Stop

Scotty’s Vag

Sisters of the Rotation (Lebanon)

Slick Talk

Take Me Home

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Ball People

Birdsong (United Kingdom)

The Bus (Spain)

The Dads

El Bastón (Colombia, U.S.)

Margie Soudek’s Salt and Pepper Shakers

Mother of the Dawn

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma & Grandma)

Puffling (United Kingdom)

Roger J. Carter: Rebel Revolutionary

Suddenly TV (Qatar)

Where the Sun Always Shines (United Kingdom)

ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION

A Tiny Man (France)

Ashkasha (Argentina, Spain)

Beyond The Fringe (Spain)

Christopher at Sea (France, United Kingdom, U.S.)

The Debutante (United Kingdom)

Ice Merchants (Portugal)

Remove Hind Legs Before Consumption (Switzerland)

Sandwich Cat (Spain)

Spring Roll Dream (United Kingdom)

Sprout

MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION

Dead Enders

Every House is Haunted

The Flute (Ireland, U.S.)

Kodama

The Mundanes

Pennies from Heaven

Pussy Love (Germany)

Run

Vibrator Girl

We Forgot About The Zombies

You’re Not Home (Ireland)

TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION

Breaking Silence

Call Me Mommy

Dressed

Exit 238

Eyestring (Argentina, U.S.)

Funny Face

La Cosecha

When You Left Me On That Boulevard

Wüm

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

alt-J – ‘The Actor’ (United Kingdom)

Amanda Sum – ‘Different Than Before’ (Canada)

Arlo McKinley – ‘Stealing Dark from the Night Sky’

Ben Abraham – ‘If I Didn’t Love You’l

Diplo feat Miguel – ‘Don’t Forget My Love’

Doechii – ‘Crazy’

Drew Ashby – ‘Her’

Kuba Kawalec – ‘I Died’

Little Simz – ‘Point and Kill’

Mac Miller – ‘Colors and Shapes’

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘ Beautiful Life’

Mick Jenkins – ‘Truffles ‘ (United Kingdom, U.S.)

Mothermary – ‘Coming for You Remix’

Number One Popstar – ‘Dance Away the Pain’

Pearl Derringer – ‘Little Baby (feat. Margo Price)’

Pranav Bhasin, Rohini Maiti – ‘Screaming on the Fly’ (India)

Residente – ‘This is Not America ft. Ibeyi’

S+C+A+R+R – ‘Never Give Up’ (France)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Wolf’

Zolita – ‘Somebody I F*cked Once’

XR EXPERIENCE

XR Experience Competition

Aespa VR Concert at Kwangya (Republic of Korea, U.S.)

Body of Mine VR

Consensus Gentium (United Kingdom)

The District VR (Germany)

El Beat (Colombia)

Find WiiLii – Ep.1 The Gate-Crasher (Republic of Korea)

Forager: Immersive Multi-sensory Experience (Canada, U.S.)

Fresh Memories: The Look (Czechia, Ukraine)

The Invited (United Kingdom)

Jailbirds- The Eye of the Artist (Belgium, France)

JFK Memento (France, U.S.)

Once a Glacier

Rockets, by Pillow (Brazil)

Stay Alive, My Son (Chapters 1 & 2) (Greece, U.S.)

Whipped Cream “The Dark” (Canada)

XR Experience Spotlight

Behind The Dish (France, U.S.)

Eggscape (Argentina)

The Eye and I Vol. I (Taiwan)

Figural Bodies (United Kingdom)

In Pursuit Of Repetitive Beats (United Kingdom)

Lou (Canada)

Mrs Benz (United Kingdom)

Shib the Metaverse

Spring Odyssey (France)

Temporal World: A Haptisonic Virtual Reality Memory World (Germany)

UnEarthed (United Kingdom)

You Destroy. We Create. (Germany)

Yuki MR (Brazil)

XR Experience Special Events

Neo-Wulin: The Era of Black Ark (China)

(In 2021, Variety parent company P-MRC made a significant investment in South by Southwest, the parent company of the SXSW festival.)