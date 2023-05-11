Survival Thriller ‘Out Come the Wolves’ Starts Canada Shoot, Altitude to Launch Sales at Cannes Film Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Principal photography has commenced on Adam MacDonald’s survival thriller “Out Come the Wolves.”

The feral feature, which will be shot on location in Dundas, Ontario throughout May, follows the story of a woman who takes her fiancé to a secluded cabin to meet her best male friend, before things take a dark turn during a hunting trip.

The film is represented for international by Altitude Film Sales, who will be discussing the film with buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Market.

MacDonald’s credits include “Backcountry”, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and “Pyewacket”, which also debuted at TIFF. He also directed the third and fourth seasons of “Slasher” and the upcoming season five for AMC’s Shudder. Most recently, he completed directing the first virtual reality horror movie experience for Meta entitled “Be Mine.”

“Out Come the Wolves” reunites MacDonald with Missy Peregrym, who starred in “Backcountry” and the cast also includes Joris Jarsky “(God’s Country”) and Damon Runyan (“Star Trek: Discovery”). The screenplay was written by Enuka Okuma from a story by Jarsky, MacDonald and Okuma.

The film is produced by High Park Entertainment and December Films, with Eric Birnberg, Thomas Walden, Todd Berger and Thomas Vencelides as producers. MacDonald reunites with his director of photography, Christian Bielz, and world-renowned wolf wrangler Andrew Simpson and his wolves also play a key role in the film. Lee Malia of the acclaimed rock band Bring Me the Horizon is the film’s composer.

“’Out Come the Wolves’ had a long gestation period. We’ve been dreaming of this project for nearly a decade and it was beginning to feel like our own ‘Fury Road,’” MacDonald said. “Now we’re finally on the ground running with the support of High Park Entertainment and others. With the incredible creative team assembled, we have the recipe for something truly groundbreaking. My goal is to bring everyone to the very edge of their seats til the very last frame, to push the limits as far as possible.”

“Out Come the Wolves” will be distributed by IFC Films and Shudder in the U.S., while levelFILM will release the movie in Canada. The film is slated for a late 2024 release.