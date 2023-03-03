‘Superman’ Rerelease to Kick Off Warner Bros. Studios’ U.K., Ireland Centennial Celebrations

A rerelease of “Superman the Movie” will kick off a year-long 100th anniversary celebration of Warner Bros. Studios across the U.K. and Ireland, Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed.

Warner Bros. was founded by Albert, Sam, Harry and Jack Warner and incorporated on Apr. 4, 1923. The “Superman” rerelease at BFI Southbank and BFI Imax in April will coincide with the 85th anniversary of the character. The rerelease of “The Exorcist” in September will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the horror classic. An Imax version of “Elf” will be released in November.

In Ireland, a restored “Cool Hand Luke” screening kicked off the celebrations on Feb. 27, in partnership with the Dublin International Film Festival. The event also featured a Q&A with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lenny Abramson, discussing the impact of the film as a key influence on his career.

A four-part documentary will be released celebrating the history of Warner Bros. from WB Unscripted Television to debut on HBO Max and select partners in territories where HBO Max isn’t available.

The centennial celebrations also include Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros., a commemorative international concert series coming to 100 cities worldwide, including London, from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Fever. The series, which will run from April through December, will feature music from award-winning films and television shows from the studio’s history, including “The Wizard of Oz,” “Batman,” “Friends,” “The Lord of The Rings” and “Inception.”

There is also occasion to rejoice for fans of physical media. Warner Bros. has unveiled a series of three 4K five-film bundles and a 30-film Studio Collection Box Set to celebrate the centennial. Several classic films have been refreshed with 4K restorations, including “The Maltese Falcon, “Rebel Without a Cause,” “Cool Hand Luke,” “The Exorcist” “Enter the Dragon” and “Training Day.”

In addition, Warner Bros.’ partners are developing a line of products including collectible toys, gifts and fashion pieces to celebrate the centenary.